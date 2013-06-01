Seven girls in Cuddalore district have scored State ranks in SSLC Exam

A total of seven girls in Cuddalore district have scored State ranks as follows:
R. Sridurga (498/500) of Venus Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Chidambaram,
A. Aarthi (497) of S.D. Eden Mat.HSS at Vadalur,
C.A. Nila (497) of Cluny Mat.HSS at Neyveli,
S.D. Pavithra (497) of St Mary’s Mat.HSS at Cuddalore,
S.H. Jesima (496) of Cluny Mat.HSS at Neyveli,
S. Sangeetha (496) of Krishnasamy Mat.HSS at Cuddalore
and
L.S. Vasumithra (496) of Nirmala Mat.HSS at Chidambaram.
They were all honoured by the district administration and Chief Educational Officer C. Joseph Antony Raj. State second rank holder A. Aarthi aspires to become a doctor so as to render efficient health care services.
For Aarthi her parents, C. Asokan serving as an appraiser in the Vikkiravandi branch of Indian Bank and A. Shyamala a home maker, have been a constant source of inspiration.
The toppers in the government schools are as follows:
M. Maheswari (492) of Bhuvanagiri Government Girls’ Mat.HSS,
A. Hemavathi (489) of Thirupadiripuliyur Govt.Girls’ Mat.HSS,
K. Priyadharshini (489) of Thittakudi Govt.Girls’ Mat.HSS and
P. Banu (488) of Thookkanambakkam Govt.Girls’ Mat.HSS.
The high-scorers in the government aided schools are as follows:
S. Shanmugapriya (495) of SRKV Mat.HSS at Chidambaram,
G. Kaviya (495) of St. Mary’s Mat.HSS at Cuddalore,
T. Arun (494) of St. Joseph’s Mat.HSS at Manjakuppam,
R. Abhinaya (494) of Aruna Mat.HSS, and
V. Arun (493) of Aruna Mat. HSS at Eraiyur.
According to Chief Educational Officer C. Joseph Antony Raj as many as 73 schools in the district have scored cent per cent results.
The number of students who have scored centum is as follows:
Tamil – Nil,
English – 1,
mathematics – 688,
science – 1,379 and
social science – 726.
Cuddalore district has attained 75.21 per cent of results in the recently conducted SSLC examinations. Of the total number of 40,237 candidates appeared for the examinations 30,245 came out successfully. However, 13 others schools have scored less than 40 per cent results. He has noted with concern that Annai Sathya Higher Secondary School at Periyakumatti and Vannankudi government higher secondary schools have drawn a blank as none of their students got through.
